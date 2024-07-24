Palestinian Authority: Gaza war drives Palestinian budget deficit up 172%

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24 | 00:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian Authority: Gaza war drives Palestinian budget deficit up 172%
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinian Authority: Gaza war drives Palestinian budget deficit up 172%

The Palestinian Authority's budget deficit is projected to surge by 172 percent in 2024 compared to 2023, according to a statement from the cabinet on Tuesday.

Revenues are also expected to drop by 21 percent due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The announcement followed President Mahmoud Abbas' approval of the emergency budget for 2024, which includes austerity measures such as reducing salaries, operational and capital expenditures, and maintaining minimal development expenditures.

The war has hindered the Palestinian administration's ability to pay public sector salaries in full for over two years because of reduced aid and Israel's withholding of tax money. 

Israel recently transferred 435 million shekels ($116 million) in early July, the first such transfer since April.

"The Israeli government has deducted about two-thirds of Palestinian tax revenues since October last year, amounting to a 3.4 billion shekel ($937.52 million) decline from the previous year," the statement said.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian Authority

Budget

Deficit

Cabinet

Gaza

War

Israel

Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08

Israeli strikes pound Gaza as Gantz threatens to resign from war cabinet

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15

Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant's opposition to Netanyahu's Gaza strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-22

Israeli Defense Minister thanks Biden for steadfast support regarding war in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages

LBCI
World News
13:06

UN chief welcomes China-brokered accord seeking Palestinian unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Race Against Time: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Hostage Crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29

Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah

LBCI
World News
2024-05-21

Dozens of earthquakes cause panic in volcanic area in southern Italy

LBCI
World News
2024-07-15

Boeing announces firm order for 35 737 MAX aircraft

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:43

Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29

Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization

LBCI
World News
08:22

Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46

Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI

LBCI
World News
11:35

July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04

At least 39,090 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More