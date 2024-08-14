Netanyahu confirms Israeli team to attend Doha talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-14 | 11:14
Netanyahu confirms Israeli team to attend Doha talks
0min
Netanyahu confirms Israeli team to attend Doha talks

Israel's prime minister has confirmed an Israeli team will attend Thursday's talks in Doha, a statement said on Wednesday, where mediators will try to broker a Gaza war ceasefire and hostage release.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the departure of the Israeli delegation to Doha tomorrow, as well as the mandate for conducting the negotiations," a statement from his office said.

AFP
 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Doha

Gaza

Ceasefire

Benjamin Netanyahu

