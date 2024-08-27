News
Netanyahu: We are working to return hostages through negotiations requiring military presence on the ground
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-27 | 10:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu: We are working to return hostages through negotiations requiring military presence on the ground
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized on Tuesday that efforts to secure the release of hostages are ongoing through a combination of negotiations and military operations.
He highlighted that maintaining a military presence on the ground is crucial to these efforts.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu
Hostages
Negotiations
Military
0
0
0
0
24 hours
