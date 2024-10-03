At least 41,788 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-03 | 06:37
High views
At least 41,788 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
At least 41,788 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 41, 788 Palestinians were killed and 96,794 were wounded since October 7 in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 12th month.  

The ministry said in a statement that 99 Palestinians have been killed and 169 wounded in the past 24 hours.


Reuters
