Fatah movement says Israeli government's policy of 'killings and terrorism will not break our people's will'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-18 | 13:44
High views
Fatah movement says Israeli government&#39;s policy of &#39;killings and terrorism will not break our people&#39;s will&#39;
Fatah movement says Israeli government's policy of 'killings and terrorism will not break our people's will'

The Fatah movement stated that ''the policy of killings and terrorism pursued by the Israeli occupation government will not succeed in breaking the will of our people in their quest for legitimate rights.''
