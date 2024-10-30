News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France 'firmly condemns' deadly Israeli strike in north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-30 | 09:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France 'firmly condemns' deadly Israeli strike in north Gaza
France on Wednesday "firmly condemned" an Israeli strike in Gaza the previous day that rescuers said collapsed a building, killing at least 93 people, including a large number of children.
"France firmly condemns the Israeli strike against a building in Beit Lahia in north Gaza on October 29 that killed almost 100 people, including women and children," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"France also condemns recent Israeli strikes on hospitals in the north" of the Palestinian territory, it added. "The siege imposed on north Gaza must be ended immediately."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
France
Israel
Strike
Gaza
Next
Gaza mediators to propose truce of 'less than a month': source with knowledge of talks
Gaza humanitarian crisis could develop into famine, WFP states
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-29
Gaza rescuers say over 55 people killed in Israeli airstrike in north
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-29
Gaza rescuers say over 55 people killed in Israeli airstrike in north
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-25
Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-25
Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-25
Israeli airstrike targets two homes in Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza, killing 25: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-25
Israeli airstrike targets two homes in Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza, killing 25: Al Jazeera
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30
Israel must apply 'military pressure' in Gaza to ensure hostages return: minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30
Israel must apply 'military pressure' in Gaza to ensure hostages return: minister
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:12
UN Council expresses 'grave concern' over Israel's UNRWA ban
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:12
UN Council expresses 'grave concern' over Israel's UNRWA ban
0
Middle East News
10:47
Saudi Arabia condemns ongoing Israeli aggression and calls for Arab-Islamic summit
Middle East News
10:47
Saudi Arabia condemns ongoing Israeli aggression and calls for Arab-Islamic summit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:32
Hamas ready to respond to proposals for ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:32
Hamas ready to respond to proposals for ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's new Secretary General?
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's new Secretary General?
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire
0
Middle East News
2024-09-02
Saudi-owned ship attacked in Red Sea; attackers unknown
Middle East News
2024-09-02
Saudi-owned ship attacked in Red Sea; attackers unknown
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Iraq denies stopping fuel supplies to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Iraq denies stopping fuel supplies to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:02
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
12:02
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
11:59
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
11:59
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel's army claims capture of Hezbollah commander in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel's army claims capture of Hezbollah commander in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad
2
Lebanon News
05:05
Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)
Lebanon News
05:05
Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)
3
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army reports ballistic missile explosion from Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army reports ballistic missile explosion from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:56
Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun
Lebanon News
04:56
Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun
7
Lebanon News
01:07
Body of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's nurse, Mohammad Khalil Khreis, retrieved from assassination site
Lebanon News
01:07
Body of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's nurse, Mohammad Khalil Khreis, retrieved from assassination site
8
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More