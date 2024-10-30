France 'firmly condemns' deadly Israeli strike in north Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-30 | 09:07
High views
France 'firmly condemns' deadly Israeli strike in north Gaza
France 'firmly condemns' deadly Israeli strike in north Gaza

France on Wednesday "firmly condemned" an Israeli strike in Gaza the previous day that rescuers said collapsed a building, killing at least 93 people, including a large number of children.

"France firmly condemns the Israeli strike against a building in Beit Lahia in north Gaza on October 29 that killed almost 100 people, including women and children," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"France also condemns recent Israeli strikes on hospitals in the north" of the Palestinian territory, it added. "The siege imposed on north Gaza must be ended immediately."

AFP
