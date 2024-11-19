Armed clashes renew between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces in Jenin: Al Jazeera

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-19 | 00:23

0min


Sources informed Al Jazeera on Tuesday of renewed armed clashes between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern West Bank.
