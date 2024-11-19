Netanyahu, in Gaza, claims Hamas will no longer rule enclave

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a visit to Gaza on Tuesday that Hamas would not rule the Palestinian enclave after the war had ended and that Israel had destroyed the group's military capabilities.



Netanyahu also said Israel had not given up trying to locate the 101 remaining hostages believed to be still in the enclave and he offered a $5 million reward for the return of each one.



"Anyone who dares to harm our hostages will have blood on their head. We will hunt you down and get you," Netanyahu said.



"Whoever brings us a hostage will find a safe way, he and his family, to get out," he said. "Choose, the choice is yours, but the result will be the same. We'll get them all back."



The comments were made in a video recording by Netanyahu during his visit to Gaza with Israel's defense minister and the head of its army, where he also received a briefing on operational activities.



Reuters