US to start push for Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday: White House adviser

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States would start its renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a separate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.



“President Biden intends to begin that work today by having his envoys engage with Turkey, Qatar, Egypt and other actors in the region,” Sullivan told MSNBC in an interview. Biden on Tuesday had said the U.S. along with other nations would also push for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.





Reuters