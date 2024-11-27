News
US to start push for Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday: White House adviser
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-27 | 08:26
US to start push for Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday: White House adviser
National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States would start its renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a separate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
“President Biden intends to begin that work today by having his envoys engage with Turkey, Qatar, Egypt and other actors in the region,” Sullivan told MSNBC in an interview. Biden on Tuesday had said the U.S. along with other nations would also push for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Gaza
Ceasefire
White House
Adviser
Jake Sullivan
Hamas says 'ready' for Gaza truce after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Macron urges Lebanon to elect president 'without delay' after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire announcementf
