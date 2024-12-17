Kirby says: White House believes we are close to reaching an agreement in Gaza

White House spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday that U.S. officials believe the parties in the Gaza conflict are close to reaching a ceasefire agreement.



Kirby stated, "We believe – and the Israelis have said this – that we are getting closer; there is no doubt about it. We believe that, but we are also cautious in our optimism... We have reached this point before and were unable to cross the finish line."



Reuters