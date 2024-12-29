Gaza Health Ministry says 30 killed in past 24 hours

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-29 | 06:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Health Ministry says 30 killed in past 24 hours
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Health Ministry says 30 killed in past 24 hours

The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that 30 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,514.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 108,189 people had been wounded in more than 14 months of war.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Hamas

Israel

Health Ministry

LBCI Next
France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency
Israeli army says intercepts two "projectiles" fired from north Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01

Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-27

Israel's forces raid north Gaza hospital, health ministry says contact with staff lost

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-25

Hamas says 'new' Israeli conditions delaying agreement on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17

Israel says Gaza deal closer than ever, Hamas submits list of living hostages: Amal Shehadeh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25

Seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian civil defense says

LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:08

Israeli army says intercepts two "projectiles" fired from north Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:55

Israel detains medics after hospital raid in Gaza: Health officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Hezbollah source to Reuters: Hashem Safieddine is alive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Israeli army launches two airstrikes near Al-Zahraa Hospital and Al-Jandoulin roundabout in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-18

Israeli Army Radio, citing Ramat Gan Municipality: Investigation confirms incident caused by rocket from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israeli soldiers vandalize and loot South Lebanon's Naqoura fishermen's port

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)

LBCI
World News
05:17

Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea

LBCI
World News
04:05

South Korea Jeju Air plane crash death toll jumps to 151: Fire department

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More