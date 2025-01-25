Israel said on Saturday it would block the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza until civilian woman hostage Arbel Yehud is released.



"Israel will not allow the passage of Gazans to the northern part of the Gaza Strip until the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be released today, is arranged," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.



Minutes later, two Hamas sources told AFP that Yehud was "alive and in good health."



AFP