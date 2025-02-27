Israel says three of returned hostages killed in Gaza captivity

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said three of the four hostages whose bodies were returned to Israel by Hamas on Thursday had been "murdered" while in captivity in Gaza."Pursuant to the intelligence and all of the information at our disposal, Ohad Yahalomi, (Tsachi) Idan and Itzik Elgarat were murdered while held hostage in Gaza," it said in a statement, adding Shlomo Mansour was "murdered in the 7 October 2023 massacre."AFP