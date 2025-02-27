News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel says three of returned hostages killed in Gaza captivity
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-02-2025 | 05:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says three of returned hostages killed in Gaza captivity
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said three of the four hostages whose bodies were returned to Israel by Hamas on Thursday had been "murdered" while in captivity in Gaza.
"Pursuant to the intelligence and all of the information at our disposal, Ohad Yahalomi, (Tsachi) Idan and Itzik Elgarat were murdered while held hostage in Gaza," it said in a statement, adding Shlomo Mansour was "murdered in the 7 October 2023 massacre."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas
Gaza
Next
Hamas says ready for more ceasefire talks after releasing hostage remains
NGO says Israel released 596 Palestinian prisoners Thursday, 46 more to be freed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-08
Three released Gaza hostages back in Israel, Israeli military says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-08
Three released Gaza hostages back in Israel, Israeli military says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Israel's army says three freed hostages now with its forces in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Israel's army says three freed hostages now with its forces in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13
Israel says Hamas must release 'three live hostages' Saturday under Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13
Israel says Hamas must release 'three live hostages' Saturday under Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Israeli military says three Gaza hostages crossed into Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Israeli military says three Gaza hostages crossed into Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:05
Hamas says ready for more ceasefire talks after releasing hostage remains
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:05
Hamas says ready for more ceasefire talks after releasing hostage remains
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:05
NGO says Israel released 596 Palestinian prisoners Thursday, 46 more to be freed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:05
NGO says Israel released 596 Palestinian prisoners Thursday, 46 more to be freed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Hamas hands over bodies of Israelis as more Palestinian prisoners freed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Hamas hands over bodies of Israelis as more Palestinian prisoners freed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:24
Israel prison service says making 'preparations' to release Palestinian prisoners
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:24
Israel prison service says making 'preparations' to release Palestinian prisoners
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:20
US sanctions hold up Qatari support for Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
09:20
US sanctions hold up Qatari support for Syria: Sources tell Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Abou Faour: Government must prioritize liberation, reconstruction, and reform
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Abou Faour: Government must prioritize liberation, reconstruction, and reform
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Abdel Karim Kabbara grants conditional confidence to government
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Abdel Karim Kabbara grants conditional confidence to government
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
08:07
Italy's Meloni wants 'security guarantees' for Ukraine peace deal
World News
08:07
Italy's Meloni wants 'security guarantees' for Ukraine peace deal
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones
3
Lebanon News
13:14
Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence
Lebanon News
13:14
Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence
4
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanese Health Ministry reports one killed, another injured in Israel's strike on Hermel-Qasr road
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanese Health Ministry reports one killed, another injured in Israel's strike on Hermel-Qasr road
5
Lebanon News
12:16
MP Samy Gemayel grants confidence to government during evening parliamentary session
Lebanon News
12:16
MP Samy Gemayel grants confidence to government during evening parliamentary session
6
Middle East News
12:17
US Envoy Witkoff says Lebanon can mobilize efforts for normalization with Israel
Middle East News
12:17
US Envoy Witkoff says Lebanon can mobilize efforts for normalization with Israel
7
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity
8
Lebanon News
13:00
PM Salam pledges serious commitment to lawmakers' concerns, outlines economic and reconstruction plans
Lebanon News
13:00
PM Salam pledges serious commitment to lawmakers' concerns, outlines economic and reconstruction plans
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More