Israel says three of returned hostages killed in Gaza captivity

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-02-2025 | 05:27
High views
Israel says three of returned hostages killed in Gaza captivity
0min
Israel says three of returned hostages killed in Gaza captivity

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said three of the four hostages whose bodies were returned to Israel by Hamas on Thursday had been "murdered" while in captivity in Gaza.

"Pursuant to the intelligence and all of the information at our disposal, Ohad Yahalomi, (Tsachi) Idan and Itzik Elgarat were murdered while held hostage in Gaza," it said in a statement, adding Shlomo Mansour was "murdered in the 7 October 2023 massacre."

AFP

 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hamas

Gaza

