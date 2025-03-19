Israel issues 'last warning' to Gazans to return hostages, remove Hamas

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a "last warning" to Gazans on Wednesday, saying in a video statement that they should follow the advice of U.S. President Donald Trump and return Israeli hostages and remove Hamas from power.



"Residents of Gaza, this is the last warning," Katz said. "Take the advice of the President of the United States. Return the hostages and remove Hamas, and other options will open up for you -- including the possibility of leaving for other places in the world for those who want to."



AFP