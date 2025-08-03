Hamas says will only allow ICRC access to hostages if aid corridors opened

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-08-2025 | 14:37
High views
Hamas says will only allow ICRC access to hostages if aid corridors opened
0min
Hamas says will only allow ICRC access to hostages if aid corridors opened

The Palestinian militant group Hamas said Sunday that it would only allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide aid to Israeli hostages on the condition that humanitarian corridors are opened to Gaza.

"(We) are ready to respond positively (to) any request by the Red Cross to deliver food and medicine to enemy prisoners. However, we condition our acceptance on the opening of humanitarian corridors... for the passage of food and medicine... across all areas of the Gaza Strip," Hamas' military wing wrote in a statement.

The response came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested that the ICRC help provide food to the hostages held in Gaza, and after the agency issued a "call to be granted access to the hostages" in a statement posted on X.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

ICRC

Access

Hostages

Aid

Corridors

Gaza

Israel

