US peace plan for Gaza proposes end to war, return of hostages

29-09-2025 | 14:37
US peace plan for Gaza proposes end to war, return of hostages
US peace plan for Gaza proposes end to war, return of hostages

A White House peace plan for Gaza released on Monday proposes an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants and the return of all hostages, living and dead, within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting the agreement.

If both sides agree to the proposal, "the war will immediately end," according to the plan. Israeli forces will withdraw to agreed upon lines to prepare for the hostage release. Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans who were detained after the start of the war on October 7, 2023, the plan said.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Gaza

Israel

White House

Hamas

Hostages

