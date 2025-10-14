Hamas to begin returning remains of four Israeli hostages Tuesday evening

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-10-2025 | 12:23
Hamas to begin returning remains of four Israeli hostages Tuesday evening
Hamas to begin returning remains of four Israeli hostages Tuesday evening

A source involved in the handover of Israeli hostages’ remains told Reuters that Hamas informed mediators it would begin transferring the remains of four hostages at 10 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday.

Earlier, Israeli officials said the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt would remain closed until at least Wednesday, and the flow of aid to the Palestinian territory would be reduced to pressure the group to return the hostages’ remains.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

