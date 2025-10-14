Trump urges return of Gaza hostage bodies, says 'job is not done'

President Donald Trump urged Hamas Tuesday to release the remaining bodies of dead hostages, saying the step was needed to move on to the next phase of the U.S.-backed Gaza deal.



"A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE. THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED!" Trump said on his Truth Social network a day after traveling to Israel and Egypt to celebrate the deal.



"Phase Two begins right NOW!!!"



AFP