Trump urges return of Gaza hostage bodies, says 'job is not done'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-10-2025 | 13:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump urges return of Gaza hostage bodies, says &#39;job is not done&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump urges return of Gaza hostage bodies, says 'job is not done'

President Donald Trump urged Hamas Tuesday to release the remaining bodies of dead hostages, saying the step was needed to move on to the next phase of the U.S.-backed Gaza deal.

"A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE. THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED!" Trump said on his Truth Social network a day after traveling to Israel and Egypt to celebrate the deal.

"Phase Two begins right NOW!!!"

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

urges

return

hostage

bodies,

'job

done'

LBCI Next
UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 billion rebuild
Trump leaves Egypt after Gaza summit: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Israel’s UN envoy: If Hamas rejects Trump’s plan, we will “get the job done”

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Israel far-right security minister warns of halting Gaza aid if bodies of soldiers not returned

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:54

Returning hostage bodies from Gaza may take time: Red Cross

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

Israel army says Red Cross on its way to pick up remains of more deceased hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:34

Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Israel far-right security minister warns of halting Gaza aid if bodies of soldiers not returned

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:27

Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More