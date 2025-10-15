News
Families of three Israeli hostages announce return of remains
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-10-2025 | 03:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Families of three Israeli hostages announce return of remains
Three of the four bodies of Israeli hostages in Gaza returned by Hamas late Tuesday have been identified, their families said on Wednesday following forensic confirmation of their identities.
"It is with immense sadness and pain that we announce the return of the body of our beloved Ouriel Baruch from the Gaza Strip, after two long years of prayer, hope, and faith," said the family of the Jerusalem resident who was kidnapped on October 7, 2023, at the Nova festival at the age of 35.
The relatives of Tamir Nimrodi and Eitan Levy also announced their return to Israel. Eitan Levy, a 53-year-old taxi driver, was killed after dropping off a friend at Kibbutz Beeri on the morning of the Hamas attack. Tamir Nimrodi, an 18-year-old soldier, was captured at a military base on the Gaza border.
AFP
