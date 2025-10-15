Families of three Israeli hostages announce return of remains

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-10-2025 | 03:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Families of three Israeli hostages announce return of remains
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Families of three Israeli hostages announce return of remains

Three of the four bodies of Israeli hostages in Gaza returned by Hamas late Tuesday have been identified, their families said on Wednesday following forensic confirmation of their identities.

"It is with immense sadness and pain that we announce the return of the body of our beloved Ouriel Baruch from the Gaza Strip, after two long years of prayer, hope, and faith," said the family of the Jerusalem resident who was kidnapped on October 7, 2023, at the Nova festival at the age of 35.

The relatives of Tamir Nimrodi and Eitan Levy also announced their return to Israel. Eitan Levy, a 53-year-old taxi driver, was killed after dropping off a friend at Kibbutz Beeri on the morning of the Hamas attack. Tamir Nimrodi, an 18-year-old soldier, was captured at a military base on the Gaza border.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

three

Israeli

hostages

announce

return

remains

LBCI Next
Israel to open Rafah crossing and drop planned measures against Hamas
Israel army says Red Cross on its way to pick up remains of more deceased hostages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:23

Hamas to begin returning remains of four Israeli hostages Tuesday evening

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

Israel army says Red Cross on its way to pick up remains of more deceased hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29

US peace plan for Gaza proposes end to war, return of hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Israeli army says Red Cross on way to pick up second group of hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:26

Israel to open Rafah crossing and drop planned measures against Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

Israel army says Red Cross on its way to pick up remains of more deceased hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:34

Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:32

Putin to meet Syria’s Al-Sharaa on Wednesday

LBCI
World News
04:11

Aid cuts risk pushing 13.7 million people into extreme hunger: WFP

LBCI
World News
03:39

Over 12 civilians killed in Pakistani attack, Afghan Taliban say

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-20

Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Syrian Minister visits Beirut for justice talks, prisoner agreements in focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Israeli tanks spotted near Aitaroun as residents return to olive groves

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More