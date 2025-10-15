News
Israel says one body returned by Hamas not former hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-10-2025 | 05:10
Israel says one body returned by Hamas not former hostage
The Israeli military said Wednesday that one of the bodies handed over by Hamas as part of an exchange for Palestinian prisoners was not a former hostage.
After overnight forensic tests on four bodies returned on Tuesday, the army said medical officials concluded that one body "does not match any of the hostages".
"Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages," the military warned.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
returned
Hamas
former
hostage
Israel to open Rafah crossing and drop planned measures against Hamas
Previous
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:57
Israeli family forum says body of hostage Yossi Sharabi among those returned
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:57
Israeli family forum says body of hostage Yossi Sharabi among those returned
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Israel far-right security minister warns of halting Gaza aid if bodies of soldiers not returned
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Israel far-right security minister warns of halting Gaza aid if bodies of soldiers not returned
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Israeli Finance Minister: Hamas must be destroyed after hostages are returned
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Israeli Finance Minister: Hamas must be destroyed after hostages are returned
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:26
Israel to open Rafah crossing and drop planned measures against Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:26
Israel to open Rafah crossing and drop planned measures against Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:11
Families of three Israeli hostages announce return of remains
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:11
Families of three Israeli hostages announce return of remains
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43
Israel army says Red Cross on its way to pick up remains of more deceased hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43
Israel army says Red Cross on its way to pick up remains of more deceased hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:34
Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:34
Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:23
Hamas to begin returning remains of four Israeli hostages Tuesday evening
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:23
Hamas to begin returning remains of four Israeli hostages Tuesday evening
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
Lebanese Information Minister: Garbage landfill in Jdeideh to continue receiving waste until end of 2026
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
Lebanese Information Minister: Garbage landfill in Jdeideh to continue receiving waste until end of 2026
0
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
'Little Lebanon': Inside Israel's mock village built to train for war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
'Little Lebanon': Inside Israel's mock village built to train for war
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
2
Lebanon News
09:30
Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water
Lebanon News
09:30
Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water
3
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrian Minister visits Beirut for justice talks, prisoner agreements in focus
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrian Minister visits Beirut for justice talks, prisoner agreements in focus
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control
6
Lebanon News
09:00
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
09:00
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:23
Hamas to begin returning remains of four Israeli hostages Tuesday evening
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:23
Hamas to begin returning remains of four Israeli hostages Tuesday evening
8
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus
