Israel says has identified dead hostage returned on Friday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-10-2025 | 02:23
High views
Israel says has identified dead hostage returned on Friday
Israel says has identified dead hostage returned on Friday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Saturday that the body of a deceased hostage Hamas returned overnight has been identified as Eliyahu Margalit.

The Israeli military "informed the family of the abductee Eliyahu Margalit... that (the body of) their loved one has been returned to Israel and his identification has been completed", Netanyahu's office said in a statement, adding that it would "not compromise" and "will spare no effort until we return all of the fallen abductees, down to the last one."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

