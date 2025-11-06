Israel says hostage remains returned from Gaza belong to Tanzanian student

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-11-2025 | 04:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel says hostage remains returned from Gaza belong to Tanzanian student
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel says hostage remains returned from Gaza belong to Tanzanian student

Israel on Thursday said the remains handed over by Hamas a day earlier belonged to Joshua Loitu Mollel, a Tanzanian student whose body was taken to Gaza after he was killed in the October 7, 2023, attack.

Hamas returned the remains on Wednesday evening as part of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Following the completion of the identification process... the ministry of foreign affairs informed the family of the abducted fallen hostage, Joshua Loitu Mollel... that their loved one has been returned," the prime minister's office said.



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hostage

Gaza

Tanzanian

Student

LBCI Next
Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones
Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-28

Israeli hostage forum calls for decisive action against Hamas after partial remains returned

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27

Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-18

Israel says has identified dead hostage returned on Friday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15

Israel says one body returned by Hamas not former hostage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:28

Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:28

Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37

Hamas armed wing says to hand over Gaza hostage body at 1900 GMT

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

LBCI sources: Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for municipality treasurer

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre

LBCI
Middle East News
05:53

US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More