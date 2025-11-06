Israel says hostage remains returned from Gaza belong to Tanzanian student

Israel on Thursday said the remains handed over by Hamas a day earlier belonged to Joshua Loitu Mollel, a Tanzanian student whose body was taken to Gaza after he was killed in the October 7, 2023, attack.



Hamas returned the remains on Wednesday evening as part of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.



"Following the completion of the identification process... the ministry of foreign affairs informed the family of the abducted fallen hostage, Joshua Loitu Mollel... that their loved one has been returned," the prime minister's office said.







AFP