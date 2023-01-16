Lebanese, Syrian public schools students waiting for glimmer of hope to return to classes

Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16 | 09:25
High views
Lebanese, Syrian public schools students waiting for glimmer of hope to return to classes
Lebanese, Syrian public schools students waiting for glimmer of hope to return to classes
Following the strike of morning shift teachers in public schools, the evening shift teachers announced their own strike against teaching Syrian refugees as well, calling for an improvement in their working conditions.
 
Since last week, the Ministry of Education has taken the position that it does not distinguish between Lebanese students and students of other nationalities.
 
The ministry added that as long as education for Lebanese students is suspended, it is impossible to teach non-Lebanese students in the afternoon.
 
According to information, the strike of the evening shift teachers may constitute a pressure card on donor countries that respect the child's right to education and will not differentiate between a Lebanese child and a Syrian one. 
 
Thus, the complete cessation of education in public schools may accelerate the expected solution by the World Bank by providing $25 million for the sector as a whole, which will be discussed between the premiership, the Ministry of Education, and the World Bank in the coming days.
 
Even though that parents of students in public schools see that the teachers' demands are rightful, but they consider that their children missing the school year violates their right to an education.
 
Will there be action on the part of the international community to guarantee children's access to education?
 

