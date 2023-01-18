Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice

Despite their agreement on the demands, the participants disagreed on who would lead the helm.

This disagreement showed up in the arguments that erupted throughout the sit-in.

Teachers confirm that the school year will continue to be disrupted.

On the other hand, efforts are being made to break this impasse on several levels.

After the Cabinet session, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a meeting with Caretaker Minister of Education Abbas al-Halabi, ambassadors, and representatives of international organizations and donors.

Talks featured during this meeting on how to provide financial incentives for teachers to save the academic year in public schools with their morning and evening shifts.

This meeting follows one between Mikati and the World Bank, where they discussed approximately $25 million allocated to the public education sector.

Will rescue efforts be successful given that the aforementioned puts the school year in public education in the crosshairs of strikes and pledges from donors?