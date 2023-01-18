News
EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-18 | 12:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case
One of the three required witnesses, Walid Maqfour from a financial auditing firm, was not present on the third day of the European judicial delegation's investigations into a money laundering case due to the passing of his father.
He will therefore be heard by Judge Mirna Kallas the following week, even after the delegation departs.
Judge Kallas presided over the first session, which lasted for about four and a half hours and featured testimony from Naaman Nedour, a Central Bank of Lebanon official, and Raed Charafeddine, who served as the bank's deputy governor from 2009 to 2019.
According to judicial sources, the investigations are centered on the alleged embezzlement and laundering of $330 million through the "Forry" company.
The amount of money transferred by the "Forry" company, acting as the middleman between the banks and the Banque du Liban, for the sale of Eurobonds, is the subject of the questions raised. To determine whether the funds transferred to its account as a result of buying and selling came from public or private funds, attention is also focused on the amount of the commission it received from the banks.
The sources claim that the European judicial files are solid, and the judges from France, Luxembourg, and Germany are comparing the testimony of witnesses with the data derived from the investigations they carried out in their respective nations.
