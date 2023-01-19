Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar

Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19 | 04:50
High views
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar

The Lebanese Lira continued its collapse on the parallel market on Thursday, hitting a record low of over 50,000 Lebanese Liras against one US dollar.

The new record was reached when the dollar was trading at 50,000 Lebanese Liras to buy and 49,800 Lebanese Liras to sell.

