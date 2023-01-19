0min

Price of gasoline sees significant increase

On Thursday January 19, 2022, the price of 95 octane fuel and that of 98 octane fuel increased 26000 LBP each, while the price of diesel increased 27000 LBP and that of gas increased 17000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows: - Gasoline 95 octane: 862,000 LBP - Gasoline 98 octane: 884,000 LBP - Diesel Oil: 917,000 LBP - Gas Canister: 548,000 LBP