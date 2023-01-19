News
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19 | 05:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
On Thursday January 19, 2022, the price of 95 octane fuel and that of 98 octane fuel increased 26000 LBP each, while the price of diesel increased 27000 LBP and that of gas increased 17000 LBP.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 862,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 884,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 917,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 548,000 LBP
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Gasoline
Fuel
Gas
Diesel
Lebanon
