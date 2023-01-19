Price of gasoline sees significant increase

Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19 | 05:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Price of gasoline sees significant increase

On Thursday January 19, 2022, the price of 95 octane fuel and that of 98 octane fuel increased 26000 LBP each, while the price of diesel increased 27000 LBP and that of gas increased 17000 LBP.

 
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows: 
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: 862,000 LBP
 
- Gasoline 98 octane: 884,000 LBP
 
- Diesel Oil: 917,000 LBP
 
- Gas Canister: 548,000 LBP
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Gasoline

Fuel

Gas

Diesel

Lebanon

Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:57

Israeli forces kill teacher, gunman in W.Bank raid, Palestinians say

LBCI
Variety
06:41

9-year-old Lebanese swimmer wins six medals in Qatar

LBCI
Variety
06:40

This gentle drone collects loose DNA from swaying tree branches

LBCI
Sports
06:22

NBA returns to Paris as French hopes of Olympic gold grow

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:50

Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:17

EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:42

Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16

Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:50

Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar

LBCI
World
05:08

US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine

LBCI
Variety
06:41

9-year-old Lebanese swimmer wins six medals in Qatar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app