Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity

The analysis predicted that the situation would deteriorate between January and April 2023, with 2.26 million people, 1.46 million Lebanese residents, and around 800,000 refugees expected to be living in the "crisis" phase and requiring urgent assistance.



Launched on Wednesday, the analysis affirmed a worrying food security situation resulting from three years of economic crisis, currency depreciation, the lifting of subsidies, and the rising costs of living, which are halting families from accessing food and other daily basic needs.



"More people than ever before in Lebanon are now dependent on assistance," says Abdallah Alwardat, WFP Representative and Country Director in Lebanon. "These findings are deeply troubling and reflect the dire situation many people in Lebanon are currently facing."



The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) representative in Lebanon, Nora Ourabah Haddad, stated that this study represents an opportunity to highlight the importance of joining national and international efforts to provide sustainable support to in-need people.



Conducted by 55 national experts in September, the analysis revealed that the district of Akkar has the highest level of food insecurity among Lebanese residents, followed by Baabda, Baalbek, and Tripoli, while the Zahle district has the highest level of acute food insecurity among Syrian refugees, followed by Baalbek and Akkar.



The Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Abbas Hajj Hassan, indicated that the meeting aimed to produce joint work to discuss solutions "that keep pace with the crises that Lebanon suffers from in light of the social and economic crises. The aim has always been to create a realistic joint vision for the Lebanese society on the economic and social levels, linking to food security and ensuring that it is not compromised while also ensuring the ability of the Lebanese citizen to secure their daily needs."