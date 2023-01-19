News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19 | 09:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February
Officially, on the first of February, work will begin at the new exchange rate of 15,000 LBP to the dollar in the banking sector.
From now on, BDL will issue circulars to amend operations on this basis.
Those who were benefiting from Circular 151, thus withdrawing dollars from their old bank accounts at a rate of 8,000 LBP to the dollar, will start and, as of the beginning of February, withdraw their old dollar savings at the new official rate of 15,000 LBP to the dollar.
However, banking sources indicate that in parallel with this amendment, banks will reduce the ceiling allowed to be withdrawn per month according to each bank and the size of the client's account.
On the other hand, Circular 158 will also be modified, and the amount of 400 dollars in cash dollars will remain the same. However, banks will price the 400 dollars in LBP as of February at the new exchange rate of 15,000 LBP instead of 12,000 LBP. As usual, half of the amount will be in cash Liras, and the other half will be deposited into a debit card for use at stores with POS machines or online. Thus the client would ultimately receive monthly: 400 dollars in cash, 3 million LBP in cash, and 3 million LBP deposited into a debit card.
As for pending loans in dollars, if the client resides in Lebanon, they will start paying their loans at the new rate of 15,000 LBP to the dollar. This amendment applies to all personal, car, and commercial loans. Housing loans, on the other hand, are likely, according to the information, to remain payable at the rate of 1,500 LBP to the dollar.
As for expats, they will be obligated to settle their monthly payments in fresh dollars. However, it is noteworthy that until the end of this month, banks will allow clients with small loans to pay their entire loan if they want, with a bank check in dollars or LBP at an exchange rate of 8,000 LBP to the dollar.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
BDL
Banque Du Liban
Lira
Rate
Inflation
Devaluation
Economy
Finance
Crisis
Exchange
LBP
Next
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27
BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27
BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
What will BDL do to adjust the exchange rate again?
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
What will BDL do to adjust the exchange rate again?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15
Lebanon witnesses monetary chaos with multiple dollar exchange rates
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15
Lebanon witnesses monetary chaos with multiple dollar exchange rates
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-03
BDL aims to limit LBP in circulation to curb increase in USD rate
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-03
BDL aims to limit LBP in circulation to curb increase in USD rate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
10:56
LBCI taps into latest EU investigation in Forry money laundering case
Lebanon Economy
10:56
LBCI taps into latest EU investigation in Forry money laundering case
0
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity
0
Lebanon Economy
05:47
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
05:47
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
0
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
0
Lebanon News
08:33
UNICEF urges Lebanese Government to prioritize education
Lebanon News
08:33
UNICEF urges Lebanese Government to prioritize education
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-26
Saudi Arabia, Iran prepare for sixth-round of talks: Iraqi source to LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-26
Saudi Arabia, Iran prepare for sixth-round of talks: Iraqi source to LBCI
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening
Variety
2023-01-16
Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
07:48
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:57
Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president
Lebanon News
04:57
Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president
2
Lebanon Economy
09:45
Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February
Lebanon Economy
09:45
Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February
3
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
4
Middle East
04:56
Turkey urges Biden administration to be 'decisive' over F-16 deal as Congress objects
Middle East
04:56
Turkey urges Biden administration to be 'decisive' over F-16 deal as Congress objects
5
World
05:08
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
World
05:08
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
6
Lebanon News
10:55
Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:55
Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
05:47
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
05:47
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
FPM, PSP send different political messages during eleventh presidential elections session
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
FPM, PSP send different political messages during eleventh presidential elections session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store