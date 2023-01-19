LBCI taps into latest EU investigation in Forry money laundering case

Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19 | 10:56
High views
LBCI taps into latest EU investigation in Forry money laundering case
3min
LBCI taps into latest EU investigation in Forry money laundering case

For about three hours, the public prosecutor, Judge Mirna Kallas, questioned Boutros Kanaan, the head of the legal department at the Banque du Liban, as a witness, asking him seventy questions on behalf of the judicial delegations of France, Germany, and Luxembourg.

After signing and reviewing the minutes, another hearing session began with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Audi, Samir Hanna, as a witness, for about three hours.

The investigations include suspicion of embezzlement of funds worth $330 million through Forry Company, knowing that the economic beneficiary is Raja Salameh, brother of BDL's Governor. Forry is suspected of being a mediator in selling Eurobonds between BDL and the banks. Therefore, the focus is on the size of the commission that Forry obtained from the banks.

The sessions, as usual, were confidential, but according to judicial sources, the questions revolved around the powers of the Central Council and the methods of dealing between BDL and the banks in selling Eurobonds and the party that charges the commission and how the Eurobonds were sold.

In this context, banking sources confirm that the purchase of Euronds was carried out through a direct relationship between the Banque du Liban and the banks, without any intermediary or commission. Sources deny any connection between the banks and Forry.

The most important matter was the meeting between the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Ghassan Oweidat, in the presence of several Lebanese judges, and the delegation of Luxembourg judges, during the time-out between the two sessions.

The delegation explained that the aim is to verify whether the funds transferred abroad come from public or private funds and whether they are from a legitimate source.

Here, one of the Lebanese judges asked why the European judiciary waited so long to act while the transfer of money took occurred years ago.

The Lebanese side was not grateful for the "unclear" answers of the European judges, especially in preserving Lebanon's right to the funds if the judiciary seized them in Europe.

For its part, the Luxembourg delegation asked if it could request the Lebanese judiciary to file a claim in this money laundering file. 

The judges answered that if there is a need to file a claim, why cannot the European judiciary file it?

The delegation will hear on Friday the former minister, Raya al-Hassan, in her capacity as chairwoman of the board of directors of Bank MED. The delegation will also hear from an accountant in an international auditing firm, Ramzi Akkawi. Both Akkawai and al-Hassan are witnesses. 

So, a few hours separate the country from the end of the mission of the European judicial delegation. 

The mission ends with an evaluation meeting on Friday afternoon between Oweidat and the three delegations. This meeting is expected to draw up the next stage.

Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case
