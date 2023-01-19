News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI taps into latest EU investigation in Forry money laundering case
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19 | 10:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
LBCI taps into latest EU investigation in Forry money laundering case
For about three hours, the public prosecutor, Judge Mirna Kallas, questioned Boutros Kanaan, the head of the legal department at the Banque du Liban, as a witness, asking him seventy questions on behalf of the judicial delegations of France, Germany, and Luxembourg.
After signing and reviewing the minutes, another hearing session began with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Audi, Samir Hanna, as a witness, for about three hours.
The investigations include suspicion of embezzlement of funds worth $330 million through Forry Company, knowing that the economic beneficiary is Raja Salameh, brother of BDL's Governor. Forry is suspected of being a mediator in selling Eurobonds between BDL and the banks. Therefore, the focus is on the size of the commission that Forry obtained from the banks.
The sessions, as usual, were confidential, but according to judicial sources, the questions revolved around the powers of the Central Council and the methods of dealing between BDL and the banks in selling Eurobonds and the party that charges the commission and how the Eurobonds were sold.
In this context, banking sources confirm that the purchase of Euronds was carried out through a direct relationship between the Banque du Liban and the banks, without any intermediary or commission. Sources deny any connection between the banks and Forry.
The most important matter was the meeting between the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Ghassan Oweidat, in the presence of several Lebanese judges, and the delegation of Luxembourg judges, during the time-out between the two sessions.
The delegation explained that the aim is to verify whether the funds transferred abroad come from public or private funds and whether they are from a legitimate source.
Here, one of the Lebanese judges asked why the European judiciary waited so long to act while the transfer of money took occurred years ago.
The Lebanese side was not grateful for the "unclear" answers of the European judges, especially in preserving Lebanon's right to the funds if the judiciary seized them in Europe.
For its part, the Luxembourg delegation asked if it could request the Lebanese judiciary to file a claim in this money laundering file.
The judges answered that if there is a need to file a claim, why cannot the European judiciary file it?
The delegation will hear on Friday the former minister, Raya al-Hassan, in her capacity as chairwoman of the board of directors of Bank MED. The delegation will also hear from an accountant in an international auditing firm, Ramzi Akkawi. Both Akkawai and al-Hassan are witnesses.
So, a few hours separate the country from the end of the mission of the European judicial delegation.
The mission ends with an evaluation meeting on Friday afternoon between Oweidat and the three delegations. This meeting is expected to draw up the next stage.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Money
Laundering
Forry
EU
Investigation
Economy
Crisis
Judges
BDL
Banks
Next
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-18
EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-18
EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-15
European delegation will start money laundering investigations on Monday
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-15
European delegation will start money laundering investigations on Monday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
09:45
Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February
Lebanon Economy
09:45
Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February
0
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity
0
Lebanon Economy
05:47
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
05:47
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
0
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
0
Lebanon News
08:33
UNICEF urges Lebanese Government to prioritize education
Lebanon News
08:33
UNICEF urges Lebanese Government to prioritize education
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-26
Saudi Arabia, Iran prepare for sixth-round of talks: Iraqi source to LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-26
Saudi Arabia, Iran prepare for sixth-round of talks: Iraqi source to LBCI
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening
Variety
2023-01-16
Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
07:48
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:57
Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president
Lebanon News
04:57
Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president
2
Lebanon Economy
09:45
Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February
Lebanon Economy
09:45
Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February
3
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
4
Middle East
04:56
Turkey urges Biden administration to be 'decisive' over F-16 deal as Congress objects
Middle East
04:56
Turkey urges Biden administration to be 'decisive' over F-16 deal as Congress objects
5
World
05:08
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
World
05:08
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
6
Lebanon News
10:55
Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:55
Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
05:47
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
05:47
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
FPM, PSP send different political messages during eleventh presidential elections session
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
FPM, PSP send different political messages during eleventh presidential elections session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store