Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage

Lebanon Economy
2023-01-26 | 09:00
High views
Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage
Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage

A number of pharmacies adhered to the strike called by the Order of Pharmacists from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday after importers and distributors stopped supplying pharmacies with drugs in response to the changing exchange rates.

After noon, pharmacies reopened their doors to meet the needs of the citizens.
 
Meanwhile, the Drug Importers Syndicate responded by saying that the problem wasn't just with importers, as the ongoing rise of the dollar exchange rate threatens the healthcare sector.
 
 This situation leads to a shortage of medicines. It poses a significant threat to the continuity of pharmaceutical and hospital facilities.
 
At the same time, however, the Drug Importers Syndicate has asked all importers and dealers to continue to cover the minimum requirements of the market during the coming period.
 
 To prevent a recurrence of strikes, Health Minister Firas Abyad announced that the Ministry of Health would publish a daily index of non-subsidized medicines starting from the 27th of this month.
 

