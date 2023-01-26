BDL freezes Hassan Mokalled and his two sons' accounts

Banque du Liban's governor and Chairman of the Special Investigation Commission, Riad Salameh, issued a statement stating that on 26/1/2023, in the presence of all its members, the Commission took a decision to freeze the accounts of the names mentioned below, with all the banks and financial institutions operating in Lebanon:



- Hassan Ahmad Mokalled (born on February 17, 1967)



- Rani Hassan Mokalled (born on October 29, 1998)



- Rayyan Hassan Mookalled (born on October 25, 1993)



- CTEX Exchange, a money service business owned by Hassan Mokalled



- The Lebanese Company for Information and Studies sarl



On Tuesday, January 24, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated several individuals for facilitating financial activities for Hezbollah, including the Lebanese money exchanger and so-called financial expert Hassan Mokalled and his sons.



According to OFAC, Mokalled played a crucial role in enabling Hezbollah to exploit and exacerbate Lebanon's economic crisis.