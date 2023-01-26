BDL freezes Hassan Mokalled and his two sons' accounts

Lebanon Economy
2023-01-26 | 10:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
BDL freezes Hassan Mokalled and his two sons&#39; accounts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
BDL freezes Hassan Mokalled and his two sons' accounts

Banque du Liban's Special Investigation Commission has frozen the accounts of Hassan Mokalled and his two sons, Rani and Rayyan.

Banque du Liban's governor and Chairman of the Special Investigation Commission, Riad Salameh, issued a statement stating that on 26/1/2023, in the presence of all its members, the Commission took a decision to freeze the accounts of the names mentioned below, with all the banks and financial institutions operating in Lebanon:  

- Hassan Ahmad Mokalled (born on February 17, 1967)   

- Rani Hassan Mokalled (born on October 29, 1998)   

- Rayyan Hassan Mookalled (born on October 25, 1993)  

- CTEX Exchange, a money service business owned by Hassan Mokalled  

- The Lebanese Company for Information and Studies sarl  

On Tuesday, January 24, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated several individuals for facilitating financial activities for Hezbollah, including the Lebanese money exchanger and so-called financial expert Hassan Mokalled and his sons.  

According to OFAC, Mokalled played a crucial role in enabling Hezbollah to exploit and exacerbate Lebanon's economic crisis.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Banque du Liban

Hezbollah

United States

Special Investigation Commission

Hassan Mokalled

Sanctions

Office of Foreign Assets Control

LBCI Next
Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

US Treasury sanctions financial expert Hassan Moukalled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-24

A look into FPM-Hezbollah current relationship

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:22

Lebanon sees large-scale hotel closures outside Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:00

Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

Prices of hydrocarbon derivatives see total chaos as lira plunges

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

LBCI
World
2023-01-08

Sweden says Turkey is asking too much over NATO application

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Turki Al-Sheikh shares Fairouz song clip, among rumors of appearance in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app