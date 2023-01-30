Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022

The #Syrian, #Lebanese, and #Egyptian pounds kicked off 2023 with a sharp decline against the US #Dollar, continuing their 2022 crash, while other #Arab currencies slightly shed their value.#Forbes
🔗 https://t.co/vurufcC8ym pic.twitter.com/cf6ZAzb50J
— Forbes Middle East (@Forbes_MENA_) January 27, 2023
The #Syrian, #Lebanese, and #Egyptian pounds kicked off 2023 with a sharp decline against the US #Dollar, continuing their 2022 crash, while other #Arab currencies slightly shed their value.#Forbes
🔗 https://t.co/vurufcC8ym pic.twitter.com/cf6ZAzb50J