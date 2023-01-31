Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy

Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31 | 07:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy

The money exchange shop in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley was buzzing with business. Cellphones pinged endlessly and employees shouted out various rates as customers flocked in carrying plastic bags of the crashing local currency to buy US dollars.

"Welcome to the Wall Street of Lebanon," grinned the storefront's owner, a machine gun leaning on a rack behind him in case of a robbery.

Cash is now king in Lebanon, where a three-year economic meltdown has led the country's once-lauded financial sector to atrophy.

Zombie banks have frozen depositors out of tens of billions of dollars in their accounts, halting basic services and even prompting some customers to hold up tellers at gunpoint to access their money.

People and businesses now operate almost exclusively in cash. The local currency in circulation ballooned 12-fold between Sept. 2019 and Nov. 2022, according to banking documents seen by Reuters.

Most restaurants and coffeeshops have hung apologetic signs stating that credit cards are not accepted but that dollars are, at the fluctuating parallel market rate.

COLLAPSING POUND

Lebanese use mobile apps to check on the collapsing pound, which has lost some 97 percent of its value since 2019.

Fleets of mobile money exchangers zip to offices or homes to carry out transactions. Highways are dotted with billboards advertising money-counting machines.

With credit cards redundant, people document big transactions by taking pictures of the dollar bills used, fanning them out to show the serial numbers.

Even the largely paralyzed Lebanese state is moving towards the cash economy: the finance ministry has considered requiring traders to pay newly-increased customs tariffs partly in cash.

With more bank notes in circulation, crime has risen. Elie Anatian, CEO of security firm Salvado, said yearly sales of safes had grown steadily, with a 15 percent increase in 2022.

Other businesses are faltering. Omar Chehimi imports smaller shipments for his home appliance shop with cash he has on-hand, since banks stopped granting letters of credit for large ones.

"Even the companies we source from - Samsung, LG - are only dealing with us in cash," he said, examining a crumpled $20 bill a customer had used to buy an electric heater.

WESTERN CONCERNS

Any recovery hinges on government action to address some $72 billion of losses in the financial system and revive the banking sector. But politicians and bankers with vested interests have resisted reforms sought by the International Monetary Fund to fix the situation and access international aid.

Paul Abi Nasr, CEO of a textile company, said the cash economy made it "practically impossible" to enforce taxes "because everything can simply stay outside of the banks".

"The government's ability to be financially sound down the line hinges on this," he said, adding that the cash economy also risked Lebanon being listed as a country falling short in the struggle against money laundering and terrorist financing.

Western governments, which oppose the role of the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah group, share those concerns. A Western diplomat said foreign governments were worried illicit transactions would rise as cash was harder to track.

The US Treasury last week sanctioned Lebanese money exchanger Hassan Moukalled and his business for alleged financial ties to Hezbollah, saying he helped "transfer cash" on its behalf and recruited money exchangers loyal to the group.

Moukalled denied the charges.

Nassib Ghobril, chief economist at Lebanon's Byblos Bank, said the pound's continuing decline meant the cash economy was now also dollarized, "with dollars accounting for approximately 70-80 percent of operations".

"The transformation to a cash economy means the collapse of the economy," said Mohammad Chamseddine, an economic expert at Lebanese research group Information International.

Reuters

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Beirut

Cash

King

Lira

Exchange Rate

US

Dollar

Economy

Crisis

Meltdown

Inflation

Currency

LBCI Next
Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday
IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15

Lebanon witnesses monetary chaos with multiple dollar exchange rates

LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Yen jumps, dollar steady ahead of US inflation data

LBCI
World
2023-01-04

Dollar falls as Europe inflation cools and China lifts the Aussie

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:10

Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:15

IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-30

Banking sector to recover within 10 years if necessary action takes place: expert

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-30

Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
05:02

Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:10

Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-20

Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-27

Calm reigns in Beirut Justice Palace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app