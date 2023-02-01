News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
17
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Basketball
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
17
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01 | 07:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
Despite the financial crisis that started in October 2019, which was primarily represented by a drop in the value of the Lebanese lira against the US dollar, banks converted their customers' lira deposits into US dollars at the time at the official rate of 1,507 LBP.
As the new official rate of the dollar, which is 15 thousand LBP started to be implemented, the Central Bank considered that there were losses incurred by banks as a result of these converting operations, which directly affect their capitals.
It asked banks to compensate these losses in dollars over a period of 5 years at a rate of 20% every year, that is, until 2027.
In this process of compensating for losses and increasing capital, the Central Bank allowed banks to re-evaluate their real estate assets in Lebanon and re-evaluate their shares and assets abroad, in addition to the possibility for banks to calculate 50% of the profits of re-evaluation at home and abroad in the process of increasing capital and covering losses.
All of the aforementioned is regarded as a road map created by the Central Bank for banks to enhance their capital, along with the potential for these institutions to bring in new shareholders who contribute to the capital increase.
However, given the current state of the financial industry, this prospect is nonexistent due to the absence of a crucial component—the element of trust.
Therefore, pending a solution to the problem and a restructuring of the industry, the Lebanese banks have no choice but to grow capital through the current shareholders.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Banks
Lebanon
Crisis
BDL
Central Bank
Next
Will supermarkets start pricing their commodities in dollars?
Banks start implementing 15,000 LBP exchange rate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-29
Restrictions by Egypt’s central bank raise fear of Lebanon-like crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-29
Restrictions by Egypt’s central bank raise fear of Lebanon-like crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy
0
World
2023-01-31
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year
World
2023-01-31
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10
A new crisis might jeopardize academic year in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10
A new crisis might jeopardize academic year in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
09:44
Will supermarkets start pricing their commodities in dollars?
Lebanon Economy
09:44
Will supermarkets start pricing their commodities in dollars?
0
Lebanon Economy
06:06
Banks start implementing 15,000 LBP exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
06:06
Banks start implementing 15,000 LBP exchange rate
0
Lebanon Economy
13:41
Regional power plan for Lebanon held up over Syria sanctions: France's Duquesne
Lebanon Economy
13:41
Regional power plan for Lebanon held up over Syria sanctions: France's Duquesne
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanon's rampant corruption at center of its many crises: report
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanon's rampant corruption at center of its many crises: report
0
Middle East
2023-01-25
Why is Turkey blocking Swedish and Finnish NATO membership?
Middle East
2023-01-25
Why is Turkey blocking Swedish and Finnish NATO membership?
0
Lebanon News
09:37
Bitar meets Abboud to find solution for Beirut blast’s case
Lebanon News
09:37
Bitar meets Abboud to find solution for Beirut blast’s case
0
Sports
09:06
NFL quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'
Sports
09:06
NFL quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
13:41
Regional power plan for Lebanon held up over Syria sanctions: France's Duquesne
Lebanon Economy
13:41
Regional power plan for Lebanon held up over Syria sanctions: France's Duquesne
2
World
04:00
Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked
World
04:00
Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked
3
Sports
11:52
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
Sports
11:52
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
4
Lebanon Economy
07:05
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
Lebanon Economy
07:05
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
5
Variety
10:50
Lebanese mountains witness peaceful scenes after recent snowfall
Variety
10:50
Lebanese mountains witness peaceful scenes after recent snowfall
6
Sports
04:32
Arsenal sign midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea
Sports
04:32
Arsenal sign midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
Jumblatt still adamant on his presidential initiative
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
Jumblatt still adamant on his presidential initiative
8
Lebanon News
11:12
Head of UNIFIL urges parties to reduce tensions along Blue Line
Lebanon News
11:12
Head of UNIFIL urges parties to reduce tensions along Blue Line
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store