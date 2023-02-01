BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP

The volume of trading on the "Sayrafa" platform for Wednesday reached $25,000,000/ twenty-five million US dollars, at a rate of 42,000 LBP to the dollar, according to the exchange rates of operations carried out by banks and exchange institutions on the platform.



According to the circulars published in this regard, banks and exchange institutions shall continue to register all purchasing and selling operations on the "Sayrafa" exchange platform.