News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02 | 08:34
High views
Share
Share
1
min
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Hopes that the long-term electricity plan would reach its conclusions have evaporated.
This conclusion comes after sources confirmed to LBCI that the World Bank informed the parliamentary delegation visiting Washington that the $300 million loan to export gas from Egypt and electricity from Jordan at a later stage is currently frozen and is not on the bank’s agenda.
Sources primarily linked the hold to the failure of completing the necessary reforms in the electricity sector, which the World Bank had been calling for, the most important of which is; appointing the regulatory board for the sector, collection of tariffs, and limiting technical loss.
MPs Elias Bou Saab, Mark Daou, and Yassin Yassin were informed of the World Bank's decision during a meeting with officials who said that freezing the loan is not linked to the Caesar Act sanctions, given that the export of gas and electricity will pass through Syria.
Simultaneously, if the World Bank were to reactivate the loan, the issue of sanctions would remain a vital issue in implementing the deal, especially given the Republican opposition in Washington to a possible waiver for Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan from the Caesar Act.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Electricity
Gas
Loan
Hopes
Evaporated
World Bank
Stops
Freezes
Plan
Caesar Act
Decision
Next
Banks continue to discuss draft law to bring financial order back into balance
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Regional power plan for Lebanon held up over Syria sanctions: France's Duquesne
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Regional power plan for Lebanon held up over Syria sanctions: France's Duquesne
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-31
Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?
Press Highlights
2023-01-31
Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29
When will Lebanon start extracting oil and gas?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29
When will Lebanon start extracting oil and gas?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
0
Lebanon Economy
09:18
Banks continue to discuss draft law to bring financial order back into balance
Lebanon Economy
09:18
Banks continue to discuss draft law to bring financial order back into balance
0
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20
Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20
Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05
BDL, EDL ask citizens to open 'fresh' Lira accounts to settle electricity bills
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05
BDL, EDL ask citizens to open 'fresh' Lira accounts to settle electricity bills
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration
Middle East
2023-01-26
QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration
0
World
2022-12-19
House January 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Trump
World
2022-12-19
House January 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Trump
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
2
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
3
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
4
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
5
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
6
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
7
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
8
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store