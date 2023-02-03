News
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-03 | 07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
During a meeting with the Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Muhammad Salih Al-Sahlawi, Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Abbas al-Haj Hassan, was informed of the approval of the Ministries of Municipalities, and Environment, and Health in the State of Qatar, to import all kinds of grass and leafy crops from Lebanon.
This will permit the municipalities to import the foodstuffs previously referred to in the ban list implemented after exporters applied the conditions set by the Qatari authorities.
In turn, al-Hajj Hassan thanked the Qatari government, stressing the importance of permanent cooperation between the Ministry and the Embassy of Qatar in Beirut for the benefit of the two countries.
Back in 2021, Qatar issued a circular prohibiting the import of some vegetables from Lebanon, including mint, parsley, coriander, scarcely, thyme, and mloukhia, due to having a high percentage of chemical residues and E-coli bacteria.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Qatar
Lebanon
Import
Ban
Foodstuffs
Qatari Government
