Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon

This will permit the municipalities to import the foodstuffs previously referred to in the ban list implemented after exporters applied the conditions set by the Qatari authorities.



In turn, al-Hajj Hassan thanked the Qatari government, stressing the importance of permanent cooperation between the Ministry and the Embassy of Qatar in Beirut for the benefit of the two countries.



Back in 2021, Qatar issued a circular prohibiting the import of some vegetables from Lebanon, including mint, parsley, coriander, scarcely, thyme, and mloukhia, due to having a high percentage of chemical residues and E-coli bacteria.