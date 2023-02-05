Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?

Lebanon Economy
2023-02-05 | 09:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?

As soon as a wave of arrests of big speculative money changers began, the value of the US dollar began to fall on the black market.

Does this suggest that the dollar's value will continue to decline?
During his most recent meeting with President Najib Mikati and Minister of Finance Youssef Khalil about ten days ago, Governor of the Banque du Liban Riyad Salameh asked the campaign to arrest illegal money changers be started to curb the price of the dollar.
He did this because the more serious the arrests were, the less likely the speculators would hinder his steps.
The governor will attempt to restart the Sayrafa platform and gradually increase its price to replace the black market, according to sources at the Banque du Liban. 
In other words, Sayrafa opens to the public for dollar purchases and sales, and banks and authorized money changers operate there under the supervision of the Banking Control Commission.
Thus, the following can be achieved: 
- People would sell their dollars on the platform rather than the black market, and the Banque du Liban would not be forced to secure dollars to intervene in the market.
- An official announcement of the dollar price would be made every day, and supermarkets, restaurants, shops, and other sectors priced in dollars would adopt this price.
- Since the platform and market prices will eventually become the same, speculative operations would cease with time. It should be noted that the International Monetary Fund requires the unification of currency rates.
Observers say that this plan is only effective for a limited time.
Only a portion of the rise or fall in the dollar price in the black market is attributable to speculative money changers; as observers say it does not exceed 10,000 LBP.
As for the exchange rate issue, it is more severe than this and stems from the persistently high scarcity of hard currency in the country due to a lack of optimism and worry about the future, as well as from the lack of reforms and the political vacuum.
 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Dollar

Lira

Exchange Rate

Lebanon

BDL

Salameh

Central Bank

Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15

Lebanon witnesses monetary chaos with multiple dollar exchange rates

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09

Why are fuel prices in Lebanon declining despite rise in dollar exchange rate?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01

BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-30

BDL takes action to restrain sharp rise in exchange rate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-03

Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

Banks continue to discuss draft law to bring financial order back into balance

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-05

Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons

LBCI
World
2022-12-08

Putin confirms Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine energy infrastructure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-30

Israeli troops shoot Palestinian man in West Bank ahead of Blinken visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app