According to the World Bank's latest food security update, Lebanon ranked third globally, recording 143 percent in nominal food inflation.



Based on the report, the world's domestic food price inflation remains high, as information between September and December 2022 shows high inflation in almost all low-income and middle-income countries.



According to the report, the MENA region has high food inflation due to local currency depreciation.



In January, the Lebanese lira (LBP) depreciated against the U.S. dollar on the informal market. Its value decreased by more than 10 percent, reaching approximately 47,400 LBP per USD by the second week of the month.



November's Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a month-to-month increase from 1,847.5 points in October 2022 to 1,916.5 points in November, as the Lebanese food inflation rate decreased from 203.2 percent to 171.2 percent even though food inflation projected an increase because of the currency depreciation earlier this year.



Additionally, the report stated that as a response to the currency depreciation, Lebanon's Ministry of Finance announced that, as of December 1, the official customs rate changed from 1,507.5 LBP per USD to 15,000 LBP per USD. However, the country's Minister of Economy stated that 70 percent of food products would not be subject to higher customs duties.

