Price of gasoline drops slightly
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-07 | 03:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Price of gasoline drops slightly
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped 4000 LBP
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped 4000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel dropped 5000 LBP while the price of diesel dropped 23000 LBP and the price of gas remained unchanged.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1184,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 1211,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1183,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 754,000 LBP
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Gasoline
Lebanon
Fuel
Diesel
Gas
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store