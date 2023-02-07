Price of gasoline drops slightly

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped 4000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel dropped 5000 LBP while the price of diesel dropped 23000 LBP and the price of gas remained unchanged.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: 1184,000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 1211,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 1183,000 LBP



- Gas Canister: 754,000 LBP