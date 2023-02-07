Price of gasoline drops slightly

Lebanon Economy
2023-02-07 | 03:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Price of gasoline drops slightly
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Price of gasoline drops slightly

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped 4000 LBP

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped 4000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel dropped 5000 LBP while the price of diesel dropped 23000 LBP and the price of gas remained unchanged.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1184,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1211,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1183,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 754,000 LBP

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Gasoline

Lebanon

Fuel

Diesel

Gas

Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-03

Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28

Lebanese queue for gasoline again as fuel crisis returns

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Lebanon fuel prices see slight increase

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:55

Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-05

Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-03

Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Banks Association announces open-ended strike

LBCI
Middle East
04:18

Earthquake rescue work moves slowly as death toll nears 5,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-12

LBCI is now on WhatsApp…

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-13

Lebanese file entirely left off of IMF agenda

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app