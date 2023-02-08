News
Fayyad stresses on importance of unloading fuel vessels fast
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-08 | 05:11
High views
2
min
Fayyad stresses on importance of unloading fuel vessels fast
The Minister of Energy is in a hurry to unload two fuel oil ships to increase the production of electric energy to implement the emergency plan successfully.
Given that the quantities of gas and oil are decreasing in the Deir Ammar and al-Zahrani plants, the eye remains on unloading two ships loaded with fuel oil, anchored in front of Jiyeh and Zouk.
Despite the Cabinet's decision issued on January 18 to grant treasury advances for electricity and despite its publishing in the Official Gazette, and despite the Ministerial Committee's decision on the 23rd of last month confirming the advance, BDL has not yet taken a decision to open the credit for this advance amounting to 42 million dollars.
The Minister of Energy, Walid Fayyad, hastened to communicate with the BDL's Riad Salameh, who replied to Minister Fayyad that he needed instructions from the Ministry of Finance to act on this matter.
Still, Minister Fayyad made sure that the correspondence of the Ministry of Finance had been delivered to the Central Bank since the 24th of last month.
Fayyad also sent all relevant government documents to BDL and two letters from EDL signed by the Ministry of Finance to open credit for the two vessels loaded with fuel oil.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Fayyad
fuel
vessels
BDL
EDL
