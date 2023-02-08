Fayyad stresses on importance of unloading fuel vessels fast

Lebanon Economy
2023-02-08 | 05:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fayyad stresses on importance of unloading fuel vessels fast
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Fayyad stresses on importance of unloading fuel vessels fast

The Minister of Energy is in a hurry to unload two fuel oil ships to increase the production of electric energy to implement the emergency plan successfully.

Given that the quantities of gas and oil are decreasing in the Deir Ammar and al-Zahrani plants, the eye remains on unloading two ships loaded with fuel oil, anchored in front of Jiyeh and Zouk.

Despite the Cabinet's decision issued on January 18 to grant treasury advances for electricity and despite its publishing in the Official Gazette, and despite the Ministerial Committee's decision on the 23rd of last month confirming the advance, BDL has not yet taken a decision to open the credit for this advance amounting to 42 million dollars.

The Minister of Energy, Walid Fayyad, hastened to communicate with the BDL's Riad Salameh, who replied to Minister Fayyad that he needed instructions from the Ministry of Finance to act on this matter. 

Still, Minister Fayyad made sure that the correspondence of the Ministry of Finance had been delivered to the Central Bank since the 24th of last month. 

Fayyad also sent all relevant government documents to BDL and two letters from EDL signed by the Ministry of Finance to open credit for the two vessels loaded with fuel oil.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Fayyad

fuel

vessels

BDL

EDL

LBCI Next
Banking sources call on judiciary to compensate for state absence
Price of gasoline drops slightly
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05

BDL, EDL ask citizens to open 'fresh' Lira accounts to settle electricity bills

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23

BDL opens $62 mln credit, EDL electricity supply will increase to four hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-19

EDL requests $62 mln from BDL for gas oil shipment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-06

Lebanon fuel prices see slight increase

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:25

Banking sources call on judiciary to compensate for state absence

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-07

Price of gasoline drops slightly

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-07

Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-06

Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-07

Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-05

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

LBCI
Variety
08:46

BP Azerbaijan declares force majeure on crude loadings from Turkey's Ceyhan port

LBCI
Variety
05:44

Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app