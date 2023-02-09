News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
2
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
2
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-09 | 06:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
As of Friday, the Electricite Du Liban (EDL) will increase the power supply to about 500 megawatts from the Deir Ammar and Zahrani plants, in addition to the capacity of the water plants, with the potential to operate a group at the Jiyyeh plant that uses fuel oil.
A rise in production at the Zahrani and Deir Ammar plants, according to sources at Electricité du Liban, was caused by the two cargoes of the two gas oil ships that the Ministry of Energy brought following a tender.
A ship carrying Iraqi oil also exists, with its load poured into the tanks of the Al-Zahrani and Deir Ammar facilities.
It should be noted, however, that the same sources claim the Al-Zahrani facility is in danger since maintenance has yet to be finished.
According to the sources, there is enough gas oil to sustain four hours of feeding for 45 days. However, if the two fuel oil ships are not emptied within 15 days and the opening of their credit lines with the Banque du Liban is still delayed, the EDL will shorten the feeding hours.
The EDL will also begin prosecuting those stealing power on 216 of the 800 outlets, which are the easiest to prosecute.
These outlets are located in the administrative district of Beirut, close to water stations, significant government buildings, and the water-benefiting districts of Jezzine, Iqlim al-Kharroub, and western Bekaa, provided that prosecution will later shift to other locations where the challenges will be larger.
The sources indicated that, provided the Banque du Liban changes the money from LBP to dollars, the money that will be collected in accordance with the new per-kilowatt pricing would be intended to purchase more fuel for EDL.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
EDL to increase power supply
to start reducing power theft
Banking sources call on judiciary to compensate for state absence
Previous
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-08
Banking sources call on judiciary to compensate for state absence
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-08
Banking sources call on judiciary to compensate for state absence
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-08
Fayyad stresses on importance of unloading fuel vessels fast
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-08
Fayyad stresses on importance of unloading fuel vessels fast
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-07
Price of gasoline drops slightly
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-07
Price of gasoline drops slightly
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-07
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-07
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:06
New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran's Raisi
World
09:06
New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran's Raisi
0
Variety
2023-02-06
Dell to slash over 6,000 jobs amid 'uncertain market future'
Variety
2023-02-06
Dell to slash over 6,000 jobs amid 'uncertain market future'
0
Variety
2023-01-10
GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants
Variety
2023-01-10
GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
2
Lebanon News
13:01
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
13:01
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
3
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
4
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
5
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
6
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
7
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
8
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store