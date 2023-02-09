EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft

Lebanon Economy
2023-02-09 | 06:56
High views
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
2min
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft

As of Friday, the Electricite Du Liban (EDL) will increase the power supply to about 500 megawatts from the Deir Ammar and Zahrani plants, in addition to the capacity of the water plants, with the potential to operate a group at the Jiyyeh plant that uses fuel oil.

A rise in production at the Zahrani and Deir Ammar plants, according to sources at Electricité du Liban, was caused by the two cargoes of the two gas oil ships that the Ministry of Energy brought following a tender.
A ship carrying Iraqi oil also exists, with its load poured into the tanks of the Al-Zahrani and Deir Ammar facilities. 
It should be noted, however, that the same sources claim the Al-Zahrani facility is in danger since maintenance has yet to be finished.
According to the sources, there is enough gas oil to sustain four hours of feeding for 45 days. However, if the two fuel oil ships are not emptied within 15 days and the opening of their credit lines with the Banque du Liban is still delayed, the EDL will shorten the feeding hours.
The EDL will also begin prosecuting those stealing power on 216 of the 800 outlets, which are the easiest to prosecute.
These outlets are located in the administrative district of Beirut, close to water stations, significant government buildings, and the water-benefiting districts of Jezzine, Iqlim al-Kharroub, and western Bekaa, provided that prosecution will later shift to other locations where the challenges will be larger.
The sources indicated that, provided the Banque du Liban changes the money from LBP to dollars, the money that will be collected in accordance with the new per-kilowatt pricing would be intended to purchase more fuel for EDL.

