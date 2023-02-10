Banks inclined to go on total strike next week

The coming week will be more difficult for the Lebanese, because the banks are waving a complete strike, neither the ATMs nor the employees will be working.

The announcement of the likelihood of a comprehensive bank strike that would impair ATMs also prompted people to use the machines to withdraw as much cash as they could, which is why there were long queues in front of ATMs.

The general strike, if it occurs, is expected to begin on Wednesday, according to banking sources, who also add that ongoing efforts are being made to prevent the strike but have not yet had any success.

In order for banks to end their strike, they need Judge Ghada Aoun to halt her prosecutions and requests for the lifting of banking secrecy under the pretext of money laundering on owners and managers of a number of banks

Banks also demand that bank checks be taken into account by the judiciary as a way to discharge their debts to depositors.