Price of 98 octane fuel increases 33000 LBP

On Monday, February 13, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased 31000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel increased 33000 LBP, while the price of diesel increased 30000 LBP and that of gas increased 20000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: 1269,000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 1299,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 1245,000 LBP



- Gas Canister: 814,000 LBP