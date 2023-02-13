News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
15
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
15
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
What is the fate of banks strike?
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13 | 10:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
What is the fate of banks strike?
Judge Ghada Aoun charged Bank Audi and its board chairman Samir Hanna and Bank Audi Group President Tamer Ghazaleh and referred them to the first investigating judge in Mount Lebanon.
According to the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL), Judge Aoun gave Wednesday as a final deadline for a number of banks to lift banking secrecy on their directors and auditors under penalty of being charged with money laundering.
This judicial development came at a time when mediations were searching for a solution so that the expected strike of banks on Wednesday would not harm citizens and companies. Will Judge Aoun's steps lead to thwarting these mediations?
Heads of security apparatuses are holding contacts with the ABL wishing that the expected strike would not include ATMs because this would cause security problems, according to the available information.
Banking sources stated that they are not about to cause problems in the country but that the relevant authorities must respond to their demands.
The most crucial of these demands is the acknowledgment of bank checks as a means of discharging the financial liability towards depositors and stopping the prosecution of lifting banking secrecy on some bank owners and managers.
They also voiced surprise these demands have not been met yet.
Banking sources noted that one outcome of the threat of a total strike and the shutdown of ATMs was that everyone realized the necessity of the work done by banks, even in these conditions.
Without banks, employees cannot receive their salaries, and no citizen can withdraw any amount of money, just as businesses cannot conduct money transfer operations, particularly for the purpose of importing.
The same sources added that contacts are being maintained on two fronts: the first is between banks to determine how to keep up the pressure while avoiding harming citizens and the country, and the second is with political, financial, and judicial officials to assess the extent of the response to the banks' demands.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Banks
Lebanon
Strike
ABL
Next
IMF Managing Director discusses Arab economy during Fiscal Forum in Dubai
Lebanon's economy grew by 2% in 2022: Salameh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-12
Banks strike threatens business owners, employees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-12
Banks strike threatens business owners, employees
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-10
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-10
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Banks Association announces open-ended strike
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Banks Association announces open-ended strike
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Price of 98 octane fuel increases 33000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Price of 98 octane fuel increases 33000 LBP
0
Lebanon Economy
07:03
Tourism generated $2.16 billion in first half of 2022
Lebanon Economy
07:03
Tourism generated $2.16 billion in first half of 2022
0
Lebanon Economy
04:03
IMF Managing Director discusses Arab economy during Fiscal Forum in Dubai
Lebanon Economy
04:03
IMF Managing Director discusses Arab economy during Fiscal Forum in Dubai
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-10
Lebanon's economy grew by 2% in 2022: Salameh
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-10
Lebanon's economy grew by 2% in 2022: Salameh
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-06
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
World
2023-02-06
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
0
Sports
2023-02-03
NBA roundup: 3/2/23
Sports
2023-02-03
NBA roundup: 3/2/23
0
Sports
2023-02-01
Two Lebanese topped Doha’s WTT Youth Contender 2023
Sports
2023-02-01
Two Lebanese topped Doha’s WTT Youth Contender 2023
0
Sports
2023-01-25
Let Hamilton speak out, says Bahrain rights group
Sports
2023-01-25
Let Hamilton speak out, says Bahrain rights group
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:24
Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled
Press Highlights
02:24
Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled
2
Press Highlights
00:07
Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises
Press Highlights
00:07
Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises
3
Lebanon News
02:14
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
Lebanon News
02:14
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
4
Variety
05:47
Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm
Variety
05:47
Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm
5
Middle East
12:36
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
Middle East
12:36
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
6
Variety
05:33
Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity
Variety
05:33
Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity
7
World
09:29
Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni
World
09:29
Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni
8
Lebanon Economy
07:03
Tourism generated $2.16 billion in first half of 2022
Lebanon Economy
07:03
Tourism generated $2.16 billion in first half of 2022
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store