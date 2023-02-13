What is the fate of banks strike?

Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13 | 10:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
What is the fate of banks strike?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
What is the fate of banks strike?

Judge Ghada Aoun charged Bank Audi and its board chairman Samir Hanna and Bank Audi Group President Tamer Ghazaleh and referred them to the first investigating judge in Mount Lebanon.

According to the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL), Judge Aoun gave Wednesday as a final deadline for a number of banks to lift banking secrecy on their directors and auditors under penalty of being charged with money laundering.
 
This judicial development came at a time when mediations were searching for a solution so that the expected strike of banks on Wednesday would not harm citizens and companies. Will Judge Aoun's steps lead to thwarting these mediations?
Heads of security apparatuses are holding contacts with the ABL wishing that the expected strike would not include ATMs because this would cause security problems, according to the available information.
Banking sources stated that they are not about to cause problems in the country but that the relevant authorities must respond to their demands.
The most crucial of these demands is the acknowledgment of bank checks as a means of discharging the financial liability towards depositors and stopping the prosecution of lifting banking secrecy on some bank owners and managers.
They also voiced surprise these demands have not been met yet.
Banking sources noted that one outcome of the threat of a total strike and the shutdown of ATMs was that everyone realized the necessity of the work done by banks, even in these conditions. 
Without banks, employees cannot receive their salaries, and no citizen can withdraw any amount of money, just as businesses cannot conduct money transfer operations, particularly for the purpose of importing.
The same sources added that contacts are being maintained on two fronts: the first is between banks to determine how to keep up the pressure while avoiding harming citizens and the country, and the second is with political, financial, and judicial officials to assess the extent of the response to the banks' demands.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Banks

Lebanon

Strike

ABL

LBCI Next
IMF Managing Director discusses Arab economy during Fiscal Forum in Dubai
Lebanon's economy grew by 2% in 2022: Salameh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-12

Banks strike threatens business owners, employees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-10

Banks inclined to go on total strike next week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-06

Banks Association announces open-ended strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:07

Price of 98 octane fuel increases 33000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:03

Tourism generated $2.16 billion in first half of 2022

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:03

IMF Managing Director discusses Arab economy during Fiscal Forum in Dubai

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-10

Lebanon's economy grew by 2% in 2022: Salameh

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-03

NBA roundup: 3/2/23

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-01

Two Lebanese topped Doha’s WTT Youth Contender 2023

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-25

Let Hamilton speak out, says Bahrain rights group

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app