Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues

Fransabank and Audi bank branches in Badaro, Beirut, have been set on fire.

Burning tires ignited the fire at the branches’ entrances.



Citizens have gathered in Badaro at the intersection between the two branches to protest the current bank’s association strike.

Byblos, BBAC, and Credit Bank branches in Badaro have also been vandalized by the protesters.



Developing