Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16 | 03:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
Fransabank and Audi bank branches in Badaro, Beirut, have been set on fire.
Burning tires ignited the fire at the branches’ entrances.
Citizens have gathered in Badaro at the intersection between the two branches to protest the current bank’s association strike.
Byblos, BBAC, and Credit Bank branches in Badaro have also been vandalized by the protesters.
Developing
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Banks
Audi
Fransabank
Set
Fire
Badaro
Beirut
Protests
Strikes
Continue
Lebanon makes another plea for aid at Dubai Summit
World Bank most concerned in MENA about Lebanon and Tunisia
