Price of 98 octane fuel increases 25000 LBP

2023-02-17
Price of 98 octane fuel increases 25000 LBP
Price of 98 octane fuel increases 25000 LBP

On Friday February 17, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased 24000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel increased 25000 LBP while the price of diesel dropped 3000 LBP and that of gas dropped 25000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1503,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1538,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1448,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 982,000 LBP
 

