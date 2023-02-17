0min

Price of 98 octane fuel increases 25000 LBP

On Friday February 17, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased 24000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel increased 25000 LBP while the price of diesel dropped 3000 LBP and that of gas dropped 25000 LBP.





- Gasoline 95 octane: 1503,000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 1538,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 1448,000 LBP



- Gas Canister: 982,000 LBP

