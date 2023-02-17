News
Price of 98 octane fuel increases 25000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-17 | 05:46
Price of 98 octane fuel increases 25000 LBP
On Friday February 17, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased 24000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel increased 25000 LBP while the price of diesel dropped 3000 LBP and that of gas dropped 25000 LBP.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1503,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 1538,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1448,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 982,000 LBP
Meeting held at Grand Serail to address ongoing collapse of Lira
Lebanon makes another plea for aid at Dubai Summit
Lebanon News
09:03
Middle East
08:30
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanon Economy
08:23
Lebanon Economy
08:23
Lebanon Economy
07:41
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16
0
Variety
2023-01-25
Lebanon News
2023-02-16
World
05:14
Variety
07:50
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Middle East
15:22
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Sports
06:10
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
World
10:07
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon News
11:42
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
