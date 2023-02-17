Meeting held at Grand Serail to address ongoing collapse of Lira

Lebanon Economy
2023-02-17 | 07:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Meeting held at Grand Serail to address ongoing collapse of Lira
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Meeting held at Grand Serail to address ongoing collapse of Lira

The solutions for addressing the increase in the dollar exchange rate relative to the Lebanese lira are relatively limited if they even exist at all.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati gathered on Thursday those involved in the financial and economic files with the governor of the Banque du Liban Riyad Salameh and its Central Council in light of the dramatic fall of the lira.

Mikati's primary concern was to stop the skyrocketing rise of the dollar's exchange rate to defuse the rising anger in the streets. He asked Salameh about what might be done in this regard, and the latter responded that no work could be done because banks were shut down due to their conflict with the judiciary.

Specific alternatives and treatments can be put out as soon as banks open their doors, but their impact won't be profound.

The Serail meeting didn't provide any concrete solutions; instead, it was limited to generalizations and a few ideas from here and there. The issue of the strike of public employees was brought up during the discussion, especially since the continued closure of the public sector prevents the Treasury from receiving funds.

While the Association of Banks in Lebanon is focused on the judiciary and its accusations, Mikati will try to convince it to reopen.

What concerns the ABL is that heads of boards of directors of some banks have been accused of money laundering. In its opinion, this is a serious accusation that could damage their remaining international reputation and lead correspondent banks to stop doing business with them, which would prevent credit openings for imports. Herein lies the biggest problem.

What can be done should banks start working again is nothing but temporary solutions that halt the national currency's sharp decline and slow it down a bit. Given the state's low earnings, might the BDL be compelled to print additional local currency to pay employees and cover other expenses?

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Grand Serail

Lebanon

Economy

Finance

Exchange Rate

BDL

LBCI Next
Lebanon's finance minister says difficult to replace cbank head Salameh
Price of 98 octane fuel increases 25000 LBP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:23

Lebanon's finance minister says difficult to replace cbank head Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-10

Lebanon's economy grew by 2% in 2022: Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01

BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-30

BDL takes action to restrain sharp rise in exchange rate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:23

Lebanon's finance minister says difficult to replace cbank head Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:46

Price of 98 octane fuel increases 25000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16

Lebanon makes another plea for aid at Dubai Summit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16

Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

Al Bustan Festival unveils program under "Harmonies of Peace"

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-16

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

LBCI
World
05:14

Portugal ends Golden Visas, curtails Airbnb rentals to address housing crisis

LBCI
Variety
07:50

Lebanese inventors excel in Kuwait, winning many medals

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app