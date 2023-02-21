0min

Price of 95 octane fuel increases 14000 LBP

On Tuesday February 21, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased 14000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel increased 15000 LBP while the price of diesel increased 1000 LBP, and that of gas increased 14000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: 1493,000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 1529,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 1426,000 LBP



- Gas Canister: 981,000 LBP